Jawan Prevue Out: SRK Is Back With a Bang ! Actor Creates a Storm With His Intense Look, Deepika Padukone To Make Cameo – Watch Video

The preview also gives a glimpse of prominent stars including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. SRK on his Twitter handle shared the preview announcement. Watch video for more. 

Published: July 10, 2023 2:33 PM IST

By Video Desk

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film Jawan’s preview has finally been released !!! The preview is full of action-packed scenes and SRK in his fierce and tough avatar is winning the heart of fans. Apart from SRK, the preview also gives a glimpse of prominent stars including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. SRK on his Twitter handle shared the preview announcement. Watch video for more.

