- Jaya said, “Gaayon ko aap bacha sakte hai per mahilaon pe attyachar ho raha hai. Kis tarah se aap log baat kar rahe hai”. Her statement came after BJP Youth leader declared a bounty of Rs 11 lakh on Mamata Banerjee’s head.
- In an interview Jaya Bachchan was asked if she liked Farah Khan’s directorial film Happy New Year which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. She called it a ‘nonsensical’ movie
- In an interview, she was asked a question about Amitabh Bachchan. She quickly slammed and said, “Mera naam kya hai? Bachchan saab ko aap unse puchiye. Jayiye press conference chal raha hai unka, vhaan jaiye na, please puchiye. I am not a spokesperson for the rest of my family.”
- She slammed Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut over nepotism debate. She said, “Just because of a few people, you can’t tarnish the whole industry. Jis thali mein khaate hai, usi thali mein ched karte hai.”