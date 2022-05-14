Jayeshbhai Jordaar Public Review: Ranveer Singh’s much awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has finally hit the theatres today. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Manish Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film features Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. In the film, the Gully Boy actor has played a character of a Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child as his parents are orthodox and ae against female child. Now, as the film has been released, audience has been giving mixed reactions on the same. Watch video to know what audience thinks about the film and whether you should watch it or not.Also Read - OMG What ! Actress Rakul Preet Singh Lost 10kgs In Just 50 Days? Details Inside | Watch Video