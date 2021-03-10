How To Prepare for JEE Mains 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main exam in four sessions this year. The March attempt will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021. Also Read - From Mukesh Ambani to Uday Kotak, Top 10 Richest Indians And Their Net Worth

Here, we will assist you with the best and most effective JEE Main preparation tips, particularly for self-study so that you can boost up your JEE Main 2021 preparation.

How To Prepare for JEE Mains 2021? – Tips and Tricks

Solve previous year question paper: As the JEE Mains 2021 March session exam is approaching, it is time for you start preparing for the exams. Solving the previous year’s paper on will help you understand the difficulty level, syllabus coverage, ideal time for each question, questions involved with multiple concepts, repetitive nature of concepts, and more.

Crack Important Concepts: Concepts should be crystal clear in your mind if you want to pump up your JEE Main preparation strategies. Study the most basic and important concepts thoroughly, be focused and organized.

Study from NCERT Books: NCERT books should be your best friends during your JEE Mains preparation. DC Pandey and HC Verma are your go-to books for Physics. SK Goyal would be ideal for Maths (Algebra) and refer to OP Tandon for Chemistry.

Know JEE Mains Exam Paper Pattern: As per the latest JEE Mains exam pattern, the examination will now be conducted for two papers: Paper 1 for B.Tech / B.E candidates, Paper 2A for B. Arch and Paper 2B for B. Planning. So practice the exam paper pattern well.

Time Management: Sensibly investing your time is the key to crack any entrance exam. So students find out the right kind of study materials and spend just the right amount of time practicing each topic.

Build an Exam Taking Strategy: As part of the how to prepare for JEE Main 2021, it is recommended that students adopt a proper exam strategy and follow it sincerely. A well-planned JEE Main preparation timetable and thorough browsing of the entire question paper is equally important. It saves time.

So, JEE aspirants kick start and increase the intensity of the exam preparation for 2021 to get into the NITs, IIITs, and other Government-funded Technology Institutes.