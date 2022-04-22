Jersey Public Review: Shahid Kapoor’s much awaited sports drama film Jersey has finally released in theatres. The film is a remake of a South Indian film with the same name. Both the films have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. The film was supposed to release in December last year but due to pandemic it could not release. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming film. Now, on the first day and first show, we asked a few people about what they think of the film and was the story of the film as per their expectations or not. Watch video.Also Read - Binge Watch IPL 2022 On These Super Budget Projectors Under Rs.15000, Buy Today | Tech Reveal