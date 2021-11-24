Jersey trailer launch event : Shahid Kapoor who has truly justified his characters like Haider, Kabir Singh, Jab We Met and Vivah, is back on screen with his new film Jersey. It is a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The movie is a remake of 2019 Telugu film with the same name title. The trailer of the film is released and fans are absolutely loving the character of Shahid Kapoor. Watch this trailer launch event to know more in detail.Also Read - Alia Vs Deepika: Who Will Be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's New Heroine For BAIJU BAWRA ? | Checkout Video To Find Out