Jharkhand Trending News: All Women Crew Operate Passenger Train In Jharkhand – Watch Video

Jharkhand news: An all-women crew on Friday operated Ranchi-Tori passenger train to mark the International Women’s Day, which was celebrated worldwide on Wednesday. Since the Women’s Day fell on the occasion of Holi festival, the running of the train by all women-crew was decided for Friday. The all women team comprised loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, five ticket collectors and six members of railway protection force (RPF). Watch video.