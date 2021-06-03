Jiah Khan Death Anniversary: Jiah Khan was one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood who left us in 2013. She has appeared in many notable films like Ghajini, Chance pe Dance , Housefull and Nishabd. Her suspicious death pulled in many controversies and is a mystery till date. On her death anniversary, we present to you the actress’s lesser known facts. Watch Video.. Also Read - Missing Out on Entertainment During Covid? Complete List of Movies Releasing This May on OTT Platforms