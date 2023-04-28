Home

Jiah Khan’s Case: Allegations Against Sooraj Pancholi, All You Need To Know About It

A special CBI court is set to deliver its verdict on actor Jiah Khan's purported suicide case tomorrow. The development comes nearly a decade after her death, with special judge AS Sayyad hearing the final arguments and reserving his judgement on Thursday. Khan's boyfriend and fellow film star Sooraj Pancholi had been charged for abetment.

