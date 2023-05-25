Home

Jimmy Shergill Revisits Mohabbatein 23 Years Later: ‘Woh Toh Ab…’ – Exclusive

Jimmy Shergill discussed about the demanding night shoots for thriller-drama Aazam. He also had a candid conversation about his 2000 hit Mohabbatein during an exclusive conversation with India.com - WATCH

Jimmy Shergill is one of the most underrated actors in the industry, who never failed to impress the audience with his versatility. He has won accolades for his phenomenal performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, A Wednesday, and Munnabhai MBBS, among others. Jimmy has once again returned to the big screens with Shravan Tiwari’s film ‘Aazam.’ The thriller drama will hit the theatres on May 26, 2023. During the promotion of his film in Delhi, Jimmy Shergill spoke exclusively to India.com on his most well-known movie, Mohabbatein, 23 years later. He also got candid about the demanding night shoot during Aazam.

I’ve always wanted to talk to Jimmy Shergill about YRF’s classic romantic Mohabbatein since I grew up watching him on the screen. During the exclusive interview, the actor answered what would Karan (Jimmy Shergill’s character in Mohabbatein) and Kiran (Jimmy Shergill’s love interest) do when Bauji (Played by Amrish Puri) approved of their relationship. Jimmy Shergill said, “Woh toh ab aapko Aditya Chopra se puchna chaiye, woh toh Aditya Chopra ko hi pata hoga, wohi jee rahe hai sab kirdaro ke saath. Jis insaan ne kirdaro ko paida kiya hota hai sirf wohi insaan bata sakta hai ki 18 saal badh woh insaan wahan chala gaya, woh Dubai chala gaya, uska divorce hogya, woh unse mil gaye. Woh kahani unke dimaag mein hi chal rahi hogi.”

Aazam, which is set in the dark underbelly of Mumbai, is a power struggle that breaks out in the underworld after Nawab Khan, the undisputed mafia don, succumbs to cancer and enters his dying days. Aazam is directed by Shravan Tiwari and produced by T B Patel. The movie also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, and Raza Murad in pivotal roles.

Jimmy Shergill who wasn’t a big fan of night shoots at the beginning of Aazam, enjoyed shooting at night eventually. What brought him around? Watch the full interview to know!

