Jio-Google 5G Smartphone: Reliance Jio could soon launch it’s cheapest 5G phone in the upcoming days. The company launched its first 4G phone in 2017 but the latest iteration dubbed the JioPhone 2 in 2018. After that release, the company did not launch any new phone for its consumers. Now, Reliance Jio and Google together are said to be working on a 5G phone. In this video, we will tell you about its launch date, specifications, price, plans and all that you need to know about this upcoming Jio-Google 5G Smartphone. Also Read - Know How to Book Covid 19 Vaccine Slots Via Telegram | Tips and Tricks