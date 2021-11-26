JioPhone Next On Sale : India’s most affordable phone JioPhone Next is on sale now and will be available on Reliance digital store. The smartphone carries features like 3500mAh battery, 3.5 mm audio jack, dual sim slots, 13 mp real camera and is available at just Rs. 6,499. Interested buyers can avail bank offers to get the phone at a discounted rate and can place order from company’s website itself. Checkout this video to know more in detail about the sale.Also Read - Apple's Smart Speakers HomePod Mini Goes On Sale, Available In New Color Options And Price | Checkout Video