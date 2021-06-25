Reliance Jio’s first Smartphone: JioPhone Next was announced by Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ 44th Annual General Meeting on Thursday. he new Android smartphone has come as a result of the partnership between Reliance Jio and Google that was announced last year. The JioPhone Next also offers Google Play store access and features including voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation. Watch video to know everything about this new device. Also Read - From Among Us To Doodle Army 2, List of 5 New Multiplayer Games You Should Know About | Tech Tips