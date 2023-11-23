Top Trending Videos

J&K: Drone-dropped cache of arms & ammunition recovered by Police in Akhnoor

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a box full of arms and ammunition from the Akhnoor area of Jammu on November ...

Updated: November 23, 2023 4:40 PM IST

By Video Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a box full of arms and ammunition from the Akhnoor area of Jammu on November 23. The box is believed to have been dropped from a drone from across the border. Nine grenades, one Pistol, 38 rounds and an IED have been recovered from the box.

