J&K: Drone-dropped cache of arms & ammunition recovered by Police in Akhnoor
Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a box full of arms and ammunition from the Akhnoor area of Jammu on November 23. The box is believed to have been dropped from a drone from across the border. Nine grenades, one Pistol, 38 rounds and an IED have been recovered from the box.