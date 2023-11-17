Top Trending Videos

J&K: Fire breaks out in two shops in Nachlana area of Ramban

A fire broke out in two shops at the Nachlana area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on November 16. Indian ...

Updated: November 17, 2023 1:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

A fire broke out in two shops at the Nachlana area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on November 16. Indian Army, Ramban police in collaboration with local people doused the fire. No causalities were reported. The cause of the fire is not known. More details are awaited.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.