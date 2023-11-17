Home

J&K: Fire breaks out in two shops in Nachlana area of Ramban

A fire broke out in two shops at the Nachlana area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on November 16. Indian Army, Ramban police in collaboration with local people doused the fire. No causalities were reported. The cause of the fire is not known. More details are awaited.