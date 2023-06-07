J&K: First batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Jeddah

Home

First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 07. For the first time in ten years, the Hajj pilgrims will land directly in Jeddah. A special vaccination drive was held in Srinagar for pilgrims before departing for Mecca. Each year, Saudi Arabia hosts around 25 lakh to 30 lakh pilgrims from across the globe to visit Mecca. India sends the third largest contingent of Hajj pilgrims in the world.