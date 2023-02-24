Top Trending Videos

J&K Police Force Acquires State-Of-The-ART Weapons Systems

Jammu and Kashmir police has got three new state of the art weapon systems -- the Israel made Tavor X95, 'Zen Shoot Edge' corner-shot pistols made in India, and German MP-5 rifles.

Published: February 24, 2023 1:49 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Jammu and Kashmir police has got three new state of the art weapon systems — the Israel made Tavor X95, ‘Zen Shoot Edge’ corner-shot pistols made in India, and German MP-5 rifles.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 24, 2023 1:49 PM IST