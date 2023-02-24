J&K Police Force Acquires State-Of-The-ART Weapons Systems
Jammu and Kashmir police has got three new state of the art weapon systems -- the Israel made Tavor X95, 'Zen Shoot Edge' corner-shot pistols made in India, and German MP-5 rifles.
Jammu and Kashmir police has got three new state of the art weapon systems — the Israel made Tavor X95, ‘Zen Shoot Edge’ corner-shot pistols made in India, and German MP-5 rifles.
Also Read:
- Pathaan Revives Kashmir's Cinema Culture After 32 Years, Fans And Theatre Owners Thank Shah Rukh Khan - Read Statements
- Jammu-Srinagar Highway Continues To Remain Closed For 2nd Consecutive Day Due To Rainfall
- Kashmir Turns a Visual Delight For Tourists With Fresh Snowfall in Kupwara, Netizens Call it 'Winter Carnival' - See Viral PICS & Videos
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.