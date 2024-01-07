By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
J&K: Security Forces Conduct Search Operations in Poonch
Indian Army and J&K Police conducted search operations in Poonch on January 07. The search operations are being conducted in ...
Indian Army and J&K Police conducted search operations in Poonch on January 07. The search operations are being conducted in Poonch’s Ochhad Area. Further details of the search operations are awaited. Earlier, the explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in forest of the Kasblari area.