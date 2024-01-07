Home

J&K: Security Forces Conduct Search Operations in Poonch

Indian Army and J&K Police conducted search operations in Poonch on January 07. The search operations are being conducted in Poonch’s Ochhad Area. Further details of the search operations are awaited. Earlier, the explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in forest of the Kasblari area.

