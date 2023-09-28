Home

J&K: Srinagar’s School Reopens After 33 Years

With the improvement of the ground situation and the restoration of peace in Kashmir, the Arya Samaj Trust reopened its ...

With the improvement of the ground situation and the restoration of peace in Kashmir, the Arya Samaj Trust reopened its school in downtown Srinagar’s Maharaj Gunj area after 33 years. The Dayan and Arya Vidyalaya (DAV) School has begun operations at a building in the Saraf Kadal neighborhood of Maharaj Gunj in central Srinagar.

