Joint Group Photograph At Parliament: Rahul Gandhi Clicked in Corner

Members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gathered in the inner courtyard of the old Parliament House on Tuesday for a group portrait hours before the transfer of legislative procedures to the new parliament.

