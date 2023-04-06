Jr NTR And Hrithik Roshan Set To Clash In Ayan Mukerji’s Upcoming Spy Thriller War 2
Jr NTR And Hrithik Roshan Set To Clash In Ayan Mukerji's Upcoming Spy Thriller War 2
Aditya Chopra has managed to pull off a massive casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema history – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. from the South Indian film industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.