Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed: Justice DY Chandrachud has been appointed the 50th Chief Justice Of India. Hewill serve as the CJI for two years. He completed his law degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. Justice DY Chandrachud has an LLM and Doctor of juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, US. He was also appointed as the additional solicitor General of India. In 2013, he was sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad Court. Watch video to know more about Justice DY Chandrachud in detail.