Home

Video Gallery

Juvenile Arthritis: What Is It? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment | Explained | Watch Video

Juvenile Arthritis: What Is It? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment | Explained | Watch Video

It is an autoimmune disease affecting nearly 1 out of 1000 children in India, making it the most common form of arthritis among those under 16. Watch video to know more about Juvenile arthritis, it's symptoms, causes and how to treat it.

Juvenile Arthritis: Is your child complaining about continuous joint pain, stiffness, swelling and difficulty in carrying on daily activities? Well, there might be chances that your kid has juvenile arthritis. Now, what’s juvenile arthritis? It is an autoimmune disease affecting nearly 1 out of 1000 children in India, making it the most common form of arthritis among those under 16. The origin of juvenile Arthritis cannot be understood completely. However, the condition starts when the immune system becomes over active and leads to inflammation in the body. Watch video to know more about Juvenile arthritis, it’s symptoms, causes and how to treat it.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.