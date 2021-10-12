; Ft BTS’ recommendations: Usually, when you finish a K-drama, you laugh, you cry, you mush, you blush and finally it is over over endless cups of hot ramyen and kimchi and now, you cannot re-live it ever again.! But, but before that, through the endless torture of figuring out what K-drama to watch next. There are plenty of recommendations on the internet, although you still might get confused which K-drama to watch. Don’t worry we and your favourite K-pop idols have got you covered with amazing K-drama recommendations. Watch Video!!