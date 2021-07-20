Actor Kabir Bedi, who has played the role of villain in many films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Mohan-Jodaro, Saheb Biwi Gangster, has always been in the headlines. Kabir Bedi has made many shocking revelations in his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’. Kabir Bedi’s love life has also been very much discussed. He is married four times, with whom he has three children – Pooja, Siddharth and Adam. In this video, Kabir Bedi has talked about his first wife’s daughter Pooja Bedi and about his life he wrote in his book.