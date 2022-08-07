South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most beautiful and versatile Actresses in the entertainment industry. She is know for her wonderful roles in films like Singham, Sita, Do lafzo ki kahani, Magadheera and more. She has worked in more than 50 films and also received two South Indian International Movie Awards. Well, kajal isn’t just a talented actor but a fashion Diva too. She keeps flaunting her bold and sizzling looks on social media which are loved and adored by her fans. Through this video, we will show you top 5 sexy and bold looks of Kajal Aggarwal that created a buzz on social media. Take a look in this video.