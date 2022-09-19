Kalinjar Fort: Hi everyone, welcome back to an another travel episode of India.com. In our latest episode we will be exploring the mighty Kalinjar fort which is known for it’s history and mystery. So let’s dive deep into the video to know in detail about this beautiful fort which was built by the Chandelas and presently is a fine example of the grand architecture of the reign of the Chandela dynasty. In the Bundelkhand region of central India, in Banda District of Uttar Pradesh state, near the temple-city and World Heritage Site of Khajuraho, lies the magnificent, historical and full of mysteries, the beautiful Kalinjar fort. Kalinjar means The destroyer of time in Sanskrit. ‘Kal’ is time and ‘jar’ destruction. Checkout this video to know more about the mysterious fort Kalinjar. Watch Video.Also Read - Navratri 2022: 8 Must Visit Holy Temples You Should Visit During Navratri In India | Watch Video