Kamal Haasan Takes a Dig At The Kerala Story, Says, ‘Writing True Story At Bottom Does Not Make It True’ – Watch Video

Expressing his clear take on the movie, the actor said that he is ‘against’ the ‘propaganda film’. “I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true,” Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan on The Kerala Story: Calling the contentious movie 'The Kerala Story' a 'propaganda film', actor Kamal Haasan on May 27 in UAE's Abu Dhabi took a dig at the film's intentions and said that 'writing a true story at the bottom as a logo is not enough', when it's not actually true. Expressing his clear take on the movie, the actor said that he is 'against' the 'propaganda film'. "I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true," Haasan said. The Kerala Story, for a long time, triggered an intense political shadowboxing amid the Modi-led NDA Government and several Opposition parties. The movie faced a lot of criticism from the Opposition over its story of girls getting converted in Kerala to join ISIS. The movie was even banned in many of the non-BJP-ruled states. However, the film saw an opposite response in BJP-ruled states, where it was even announced as a tax-free film.

