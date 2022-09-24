An Unexplored Gem of Uttarakhand- Kanatal: Just over 80 km away from Dehradun, Kanatal is a little hamlet for the romantics. One of the most unexplored places in India, the place is full of stunning views. Kanatal is a hill station frequented for its pristine beauty and adventure activities. The scenic destination is near major tourist destinations like Mussoorie, Chamba, and Rishikesh. The hill station offers some wonderful sightseeing, like the historic Surkanda Devi Temple. A trek to this beautiful attraction is a must, especially when it snows. The mystical magic of Kanatal is truly witnessed at the onset of winter when the festival of Dussehra coincides with the snowfall. The celebrations are worth being a part of, and the chilly weather makes for an exemplary holiday experience. It is undoubtedly a piece of paradise for photographers and nature lovers.Also Read - Damro Village: Exploring The Hidden Gem Damro, A Village With Longest Hanging Bridge In Arunachal Pradesh - Watch Video

Written By: Keshav Mishra