Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining knee injury?

An IPL source told PTI that there is little chance for Williamson to take further part in the IPL though the assessment of his injury is still going on. "Williamson will probably require ACL reconstruction and could be out of competitive cricket for indefinite period of time," said the IPL source.

