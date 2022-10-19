On Friday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared sensuous pictures as she flaunted her svelte figure in a white sheer lace top with white pants and loads of gold accessories. She captioned the post as, “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle -Ghalib.” While Kangana’s racy outfit did raise eyebrows, a section of her followers accused her of being two-faced when it comes to commenting on couture donned by others. One user wrote, “Weren’t you the one who questioned other Bollywood actors and Rihanna for their choice of clothing? What changed? Did BJP kick you out?” After the controversy was created Kangana replied Remember that what a woman wears should be “none of your concern.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Plays 'Noti Binodini,' Courtesan-Turned-Theatre Actress in New Film With Pradeep Sarkar

