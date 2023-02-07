Top Trending Videos

Kangna Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her Walk, Hema Malini Gives Ethnic Vibes In Suit | Watch Video

Kangna Ranaut, Hema Malini, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Rakhi Sawant, Bhumi Pednekar, and many other celebs were spotted around the city in style. Watch Video

Published: February 7, 2023 4:13 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Veteran actress Hema Malini was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. Kangna Ranaut was spotted at the airport in a saree. Netigens trolled kangna for her walking style. Many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch the Video to know the details.

