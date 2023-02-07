Home

Kangna Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her Walk, Hema Malini Gives Ethnic Vibes In Suit | Watch Video

Kangna Ranaut, Hema Malini, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Rakhi Sawant, Bhumi Pednekar, and many other celebs were spotted around the city in style. Watch Video

Veteran actress Hema Malini was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. Kangna Ranaut was spotted at the airport in a saree. Netigens trolled kangna for her walking style. Many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch the Video to know the details.