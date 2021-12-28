Prime Minister Modi Visited Kanpur today. PM Modi inaugurated the Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth 11000 crore. Urban mobility is the primary focus of this project. This section of the metro is around 9 km. It stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel covering 32 kms. This will be the fastest built metro project in India. The construction of the project started on 15 November 2019. While, the trial run of 9 km started on 10 November 2021. The project was completed in less than 2 years. Watch video to know more.