Kantara’s Rishab Shetty on Being Lord Shiva Devotee, ‘Divine Energy Protecting Him’ And Massive Success – Watch EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Rishab Shetty hasn't realised what he has done with his latest film Kantara - not just at the Box Office worldwide but among the minds and the hearts of the audience. Here's he speaking about everything that Kantara is to him and to his family. Watch this exclusive interview with Rishab.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been doing fabulous business worldwide. The film has surpassed the benchmark of Rs 350 crore globally and creating new records everyday at the domestic Box Office. However, while the numbers are the reflection of all the love that it has received, Kantara has done something beyond just numbers.

The Kannada-language film has once again proved that India is full of cultures and legends that make fantastic stories in themselves. And our cinema hasn’t even explored 10 per cent of this cultural treasure on-screen. In an exclusive interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, Rishabh, who’s also the director and the writer of the film, explored Kantara, its success, and how he has created a history that nobody saw coming.

RISHAB SHETTY’S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ON KANTARA MOVIE BOX OFFICE

Rishab says he was just trying to exhaust a story into filmmaking and that’s the most joyous part to him about Kantara. He tells us that he believes in the legends that he talks about in the film and he could constantly feel energy protecting him throughout this entire journey.

For anyone who has watched Kantara or has heard about how it’s different from other films, this is the conversation you can’t miss!