Home

Video Gallery

Kapil Dev Radiates Confidence In Team India Winning World Cup

Kapil Dev Radiates Confidence In Team India Winning World Cup

"I know about my team. I don't know about other teams...Indian team is ready to play and win the Championship...."

Former Captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket team Kapil Dev, on September 18 spoke about India winning the Asia Cup 2023 for the eighth-time. He also spoke about the upcoming Cricket World Cup scheduled to start from October 05. He said that the Indian squad is very good and is ready to win the World Cup.

Trending Now

“What a fantastic game of cricket. As a cricketer, I would like to see a much closer game, but as a player, I feel ’30 pe out karo, aake jeeto’… I think if we come in the top 4, that is more important. You can’t say, right now, we are favorites. Our team is very good. We have to work very hard. I know about my team. I don’t know about other teams…Indian team is ready to play and win the Championship.” said Kapil Dev.

Indian Cricket team won the Asia Cup 2023 on September 17 beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.