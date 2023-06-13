ZEE Sites

  • “Karachi will destroy in 5 minutes if…” Pakistanis face another fear as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Another trouble has knocked the doors of Pakistan, which is already reeling under economic, political crisis. Locals in Pakistan’s Karachi are living in fear as Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. Preparations were underway in Pakistan on June 12 for the storm building off its southern coast.

Published: June 13, 2023 7:37 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

