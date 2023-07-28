Home

Karan And Tejasswi Look So Much In Love, Adorable Duo Gives Major Couple Goals – Watch Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: One of the most favorite couples of TV, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash always grab headlines for both their professional and personal life. The love story of both started from Bigg Boss house and people absolutely love their chemistry. Karan and Tejasswi are often spotted with each other. Once again the adorable duo was spotted together where Tejasswi was looking very hot in red dress while Karan Kundrra looked dapper in casuals. The both gave major couple goals. Watch video.

