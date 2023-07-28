Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Karan And Tejasswi Look So Much In Love, Adorable Duo Gives Major Couple Goals – Watch Video

Karan And Tejasswi Look So Much In Love, Adorable Duo Gives Major Couple Goals – Watch Video

Karan and Tejasswi are often spotted with each other. Once again the adorable duo was spotted together where Tejasswi was looking very hot in red dress while Karan Kundrra  looked very smart in casuals.

Published: July 28, 2023 1:41 PM IST

By Video Desk

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: One of the most favorite couples of TV, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash always grab headlines for both their professional and personal life. The love story of both started from Bigg Boss house and people absolutely love their chemistry. Karan and Tejasswi are often spotted with each other. Once again the adorable duo was spotted together where Tejasswi was looking very hot in red dress while Karan Kundrra  looked dapper in casuals. The both gave major couple goals. Watch video. 

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.