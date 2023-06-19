Home

Video Gallery

Karan Deol-Disha Acharya Wedding Reception: Adorable Couple Makes First Public Appearance After Marriage, Spotted Holding Hands Together

Karan Deol-Disha Acharya Wedding Reception: Adorable Couple Makes First Public Appearance After Marriage, Spotted Holding Hands Together

For the first time after marriage, the two have been spotted holding hands together at their reception event. The couple was looking very beautiful

Karan Doel marriage: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has tied the knot with his long term girlfriend. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the reception party of both last night. For the first time after marriage, the two have been spotted holding hands together at their reception event. The couple was looking very beautiful with each other and the chemistry between the two was evident