Karan Johar And Farah Khan All Set To Host IIFA Rocks 2023, Checkout Video To Know Who All Will Perform – Watch
Many Bollywood actors including Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan will perform live at IIFA Rocks 2023. Talking about this, Karan Johar said that he is very excited to host IIFA Rocks this year. Watch video for more.
IIFA Rocks 2023: Bollywood’s famous filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan will host the IIFA Rocks event in Abu Dhabi early next year. The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will be held for the second year in a row at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from February 9 to 11. Many Bollywood actors including Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan will perform live at IIFA Rocks 2023. Talking about this, Karan Johar said that he is very excited to host IIFA Rocks this year. He said, ‘I have shared a special relationship with IIFA for more than two decades. It would be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Let us tell you that Farah Khan hosted IIFA Rocks with Aparshakti Khurana in the 22nd edition in June this year. Watch video for more details.
Also Read:
- Karan Johar Recalls Playing Cupid For Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur: ‘Hosted a Dinner...’
- Shraddha Murder Case: Dexter Show Inspired Accused Aftab Amin To Commit Crime, Know All About The Show
- Shahrukh Khan Spotted In Stylish Black Glasses, Virat and Anushka gives 'couple goals’ As They Twin In White | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.