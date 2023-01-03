Top Recommended Stories
Karan Johar, Natasha Stankovic, And Other Celebs Graced Akash Ambani’s Son’s Birthday Bash- Watch
Businessman Mukesh Ambani's Grandson's birthday party was hosted on Monday, 2nd January at Jio world garden, BKC in Mumbai. Many celebs attended the party with their children. Watch Video to know the inside story.
Celeb Spotted: Akash and Shloka hosted the bash for their son at the Jio World Garden, BKC in Mumbai on Monday. The bash saw several A-listers from Bollywood, such as Karan Johar, Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika, Ayan Mukerji, and others, arrive with their kids in style. Pictures and videos from Prithvi Ambani’s birthday bash are going viral on the internet. Take a look
