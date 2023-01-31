Karan Johar’s Bash For Gen-Z: Janhvi Kapoor To Suhana Khan, Starkids Attend KJO’s Bash | Watch Video

  • Home
On the guest list were Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Laksh Lalwani and many others.

Karan Johar’s Bash For Gen-Z: Karan Johar is known to host lavish parties for his friends and family in the film industry and he does it with style. A mentor to many star kids and having launched many stars from his production house, Karan Johar is always seen mingling and having a blast with people. This is one of the reasons he is very popular with the young brigade of Bollywood stars.

