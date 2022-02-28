List Of All Confirmed Contestants Of Kangana Ranaut’s Show Lock Upp : Kangana Ranaut’s much awaited controversial reality show Lock Upp finally streamed on MX Player and ALT Balaji on Sunday at 10pm. A per the format of the show, a total of 16 contestants will be locked in jail for months without any supply of basic amenities. The show will stream 24×7. The first episode of the show witnessed some verbal war between Kangana and the locked-up contestants. The task-based reality will feature several celebrities who will be participating in the Atyachari Khel. Earlier, we already got to know about the three confirmed contestants i.e. Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui. Now, we have a confirmed list of all the contestants who will be appearing in the much controversial show Lock Upp. Watch full list here. Also Read - See Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela's Most Expensive Looks Till Now, Dress Worth Rs 40 Crore Will Surprise you - Watch