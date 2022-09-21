Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Actress Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The actress turns 42. Her fans and followers have been sending birthday wishes and blessings to her. She was born on 21st September to actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Over the years, the actress has made a huge in the world of film. Some of her major hits include Good Newz, Talaash, Jab We Met, Kurbaan and many more. Talking about her childhood, she used to be a very cute, bubbly and plumpy kid who was everyone’s favorite. Checkout her rare unseen pictures and her transformation from a cute kiddo to a sexy actress. Watch video.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish From Sara Ali Khan, See Family Pic