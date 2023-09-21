Top Trending Videos

  • Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Want a glowing skin like Bebo? Here are the tips!

Published: September 21, 2023 7:04 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Kareena is not that person who believes in using fancy skincare masks or spending hours on beauty sessions; she prefers a simple routine with products straight from the kitchen cabinet. The actress revealed her beauty secret in an interview. What could it be? Watch this video to know.

