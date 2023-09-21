Home

Video Gallery

Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Want a glowing skin like Bebo? Here are the tips!

Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Want a glowing skin like Bebo? Here are the tips!

Kareena is not that person who believes in using fancy skincare masks or spending hours on beauty sessions; she prefers a simple routine with products straight from the kitchen cabinet. The actress revealed her beauty secret in an interview. What could it be?

Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Kareena is not that person who believes in using fancy skincare masks or spending hours on beauty sessions; she prefers a simple routine with products straight from the kitchen cabinet. The actress revealed her beauty secret in an interview. What could it be? Watch this video to know.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.