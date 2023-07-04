Home

Kareena Kapoor Gets Romantic With Hubby Saif Ali Khan On London Vacation, Taimur’s Adorable Expression Steals The Show

In the photo, Kareena looked fabulous in a striped blue shirt paired with a red bikini top, while Saif kept it casual in a blue shirt. However, it is their son, Taimur Ali Khan, who seemed to be making the most of this vacation.

Kareena Kapoor vacation: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her time on London vacation. The actress has been sharing updates of her summer getaway with her fans. Recently, she treated her followers to a glimpse of her lunch with her family in a beautiful beach setting.The Jab We Met actress posted a stunning picture featuring herself with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, Kareena looked fabulous in a striped blue shirt paired with a red bikini top, while Saif kept it casual in a blue shirt. However, it is their son, Taimur Ali Khan, who seemed to be making the most of this vacation. In another picture that the actress shared, Taimur’s face can be seen smeared with pasta. Looks like he enjoyed his lunch. Kareena captioned the pictures as, “Summer Lunches.” Watch video