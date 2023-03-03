Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Twin In Black As They Spotted Outside Amrita Arora’s House
Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor recently got papped outside their BFF Amrita Arora’s house in Mumbai. Putting her best fashion foot forward, while Bebo donned a black-colored cutout mini dress, Karisma posed in a black and gold floral knee-length dress. While Sussane Khan, Anshula Kapoor And Many Other Celebs Were Also Spotted Around the city.
