Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces Her New Book ‘The Pregnancy Bible’: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Friday to announce her new book ‘The Pregnancy Bible’. On the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020, Kareena did announce that she is writing a book about pregnancy and today she has launched it. “This book is a very personal account of what I experience both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies”, said the actress. She has also called the book her third child. Watch Video to know all that Kareena Kapoor has unveiled about her new book.Also Read - Love Stories You Should Watch Before Karan Johar's Next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani | Watch Video