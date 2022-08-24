Bollywood’s most sensational actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has gained immense appreciation for her latest role in Laal Singh Chadha. The actress keeps her fans updated with her day-today-life by sharing moments on her social media account Instagram. Recently, the actress shared her workout routine video on Instagram which has taken over the internet. Kareena is shedding the weight she gained from her second pregnancy. All the mothers out there who want to lose pregnancy weight, should take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this video we have shared Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workout and diet routine.