Just like every year, the bi-annual fashion event Lakme Fashion Week 2021 witnessed designers flaunting their collections and gorgeous diva’s from B-Town slaying in them on the ramp walk. This year’s fashion week turned out to be the most glamorous and enchanting as the Bollywood Celebrities left no stones unturned to look beautiful and walked the ramp as a pro for their particular designers. Kareena Kapoor Khan who was the showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta dazzled in a shimmery stylish gown while Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a bridal outfit. Watch this video to get a glimpse of famous Bollywood celebs who walked on ramp in Lakme Fashion Week 2021.