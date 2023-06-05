Home

Kareena Kapoor To Malaika Arora: How B-Town Divas Manage To Stay Slim And Fit In Their 40’s? Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone and Sushmita Sen are known for their fit and toned body. But how do they maintain the fitness even in their 40's? Let's know in the video.

Bollywood actress fitness secrets: Have you ever wondered how B-Town divas stay slim and fit even in their 40’s? We will tell you the secret behind their toned bodies. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone and Sushmita Sen are known for their fit and toned body. But how do they maintain the fitness even in their 40’s? Let’s know in the video.

